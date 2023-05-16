Ideal blood pressure isn’t age+100, says doctor

May 16, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Hypertension among young and middle-aged people is a growing health concern in Andhra Pradesh as more people are getting diagnosed with elevated blood pressure which could lead to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

In a State-wide survey being conducted by the Health Department on the prevalence of non-communicable diseases among people aged 30 and above, about 16% of the total 2.67 crore people screened were found to have hypertension or suspected to have hypertension.

As of March 2023, as many as 18.41 lakh (6.87%) people in the age group were confirmed to have hypertension and 24.46 lakh people with suspected hypertension are being examined further. Of the total suspected cases, 8.80 lakh people are on regular medication.

Other surveys including the National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 (NFHS-5) also suggest that many people in the State are suffering from hypertension. As per NFHS-5, 13% of women aged between 15 and 49 in the State have hypertension and 19% of men in the same age group have hypertension.

On the occasion of the eve of World Hypertension Day, which is observed on May 17, doctors stressed the need for proper diagnosis of hypertension.

Ramesh Hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist Dr. P. Ramesh Babu said that the theme of World Hypertension Day 2023 is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

“As the theme suggests, it is important to accurately measure blood pressure and act accordingly. In most cases, blood pressure measurement is not done accurately. Automatic BP instruments are accurate but they have to be handled sensitively without moving them often. There are many fallacies and misconceptions surrounding hypertension and the measurement of blood pressure. We see many people with extreme levels of blood pressure unaware of their condition. People with uncontrolled high levels of blood pressure are most likely to suffer heart attacks and brain strokes,” Dr. Ramesh said.

“There are misconceptions about the ideal blood pressure levels. It is wrongly believed that age+100 is normal blood pressure. A sixty-year-old person thinks it is fine to have blood pressure of 160. For any person, ideal blood pressure should be 120 to 130 and up to 140 is considered normal,” he said.

Dr. Ramesh said that apart from medication, proper exercise, yoga and change in food habits will help people control their hypertension. Getting screened once a year is necessary for every person after 30 to detect pre-hypertension and pre-diabetes, he added.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. It is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, and brain diseases. In addition to genetic risk factors, unhealthy diets, sedentary, alcohol and tobacco consumption, and excess body weight cause hypertension.