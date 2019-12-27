Idea to decentralise is not new: Buggana

The State government is laying emphasis on decentralisation of development and equitable distribution of resources across the State, says Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Talking to The Hindu on Friday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy spoke on a wide range of issues that had cropped up ever since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy floated the idea of three capitals on the last day of the winter session of the Assembly.

Stating that the idea to decentralise development by having three capitals was not a new one and had been in mooted since the Sribagh Pact was signed, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the government had revisited the idea before arriving at a decision.

‘Prohibitive cost’

“The government has made an in-depth study of a wide gamut of issues before taking the decision. Firstly, the cost of construction in Amaravati is prohibitively high. It takes a whopping ₹1.09 lakh crore to develop core infrastructure in the region in the first phase. The question, therefore, is where do we have the money to build such a city? Secondly, do we need a Capital city? The most developed countries in the world prefer a mere administrative region instead of a Capital. Can we build a city in a span of 10-20 years? It is here TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu missed the plot, as it is near impossible to build a city within that span. And at what cost?” the Minister wondered.

“While arriving at the decision, we revisited the idea of Andhra Pradesh when it was carved out of the erstwhile Madras State. We have studied the Sribagh Pact and the recommendations made for decentralisation of development. We have also revisited the Sri Krishna Committee and the Sivaramakrishnan Committee reports, which too advocated decentralisation of development,” he said.

Referring to the agitations by the farmers for the last 10 days and the demand of almost all the political parties that the Capital should not be moved out of Amaravati, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that development of Amavarati would continue and the region would be made an educational hub.

Education hub

“We are not saying that we will move out lock, stock and barrel. We will continue to hold Assembly sessions in Amaravati and have all the related departments in the region. We will develop this area into an educational hub. We will ensure development of the region on a scale far better than what was envisioned by Mr. Naidu,” he promised.

When asked about the political fallout of the decision, and whether the MLAs of Guntur and Krishna districts were happy with it, the Finance Minister said, “People of all the regions will support our decision as it has been taken in the interest of the State. We have no doubt about it. Our MLAs have wholeheartedly supported the decision. We will ensure Amaravati is developed on a par with other regions.”