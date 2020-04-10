Andhra Pradesh

ID liquor units raided in Chittoor, 9 held

Fermented jaggery wash destroyed

The Puttur Sub-division Police on Friday conducted raids on the units manufacturing ID liquor in Sri Rangaraja Puram and Karveti Nagarm mandals and destroyed around 3,000 litres of ID liquor and a large volume of fermented jaggery wash. Nine persons were taken into custody during the raids.

SP S. Senthil Kumar, in coordination with the Excise and Prohibition Department, has formed special teams which raided many hamlets and villages with the history of manufacturing ID liquor.

The raids were conducted at Chinna Tayyur and Pedda Tayyur villages in SR Puram mandal, and an isolated location near Krishnapuram reservoir near Karveti Nagaram.

