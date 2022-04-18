ID liquor units destroyed in Coringa sanctuary
Police, SEB conduct joint raids in mangrove cover
The Kakinada district police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (Sand and Liquor) teams on Monday unearthed Illicit distilleries in the heart of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary on the Kakinada coast.
In a joint raid, the personnel seized 15,600 litres of jaggery wash and destroyed it in the mangrove cover falling in the Thallarevu mandal of the district.
The police also destroyed the production units and other equipment.
In an official release, SP M. Raveendranath said that the accused had absconded and a search was on for them.
