ID liquor makers pledge to turn over a new leaf

In a heartening development, more than 100 families involved in brewing arrack on Thursday took a pledge to give up the illegal activity and support the government’s proposal to ban liquor in the State.

They handed over vessels, drums, stoves, plastic cans and the raw material used to prepare ID liquor to the officials concerned. Police, revenue and excise personnel destroyed the ‘battis’ in the presence of village heads.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh (YSRCP) and Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Vakul Jindal, Machilipatnam Dy. SP Mehaboob Basha and Special Branch DSP Dharmendra met the families and complimented each and every person for bringing about a change in the panchayat.

Huge network

“Nearly 100 families are in the ID liquor business for the last 50 years, and many villagers involved in cases are moving rounds of courts and police stations. Some students also underwent imprisonment for brewing arrack,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

“Unemployment, easy money and heavy demand are the main reasons for the ID liquor business thriving in Nidamarru gram panchayat in Kruthivennu mandal. About two generations in Gowdapalem, Podu, Dandu Daari and Pedda Gollapalem villagers are in the business,” Mr. Jindal, who interacted with the women, told The Hindu.

Mr. Jogi Ramesh thanked the villagers for giving up the arrack business and extending support to the Chief Minister’s decision to ban liquor in a phased manner.

“I will speak to DGP Gautam Sawang, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and BC Welfare officials and ask them to provide jobs and loans to the villagers,” the MLA said.

Mr. Vara Prasad praised the locals on women literacy and called upon youth to take up jobs and support their families.

“Villagers used to supply arrack to more than 25 island villages and hamlets in Kalidindi, Bantumilli and Machilipatnam mandals in Krishna district and Narsapuram and Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. The villagers’ decision has come as a big relief for us,” said Kruthivennu SI Ravi Chandrakumar.

“Several of our family members spoiled their lives. Now, we want to live with dignity,” said Pedddi Nagamani, and urged the government to provide some job to feed the family.

Villagers elders Borra Narasimha Swamy, Elikatla Naga Babu and Vemula Srinu thanked the MLAs and the officers for undertaking the initiative.