ID liquor, jaggery wash destroyed

The Excise Department officials destroyed about 3,500 litres of jaggery wash and 50 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor besides seizing 25 litres of ID liquor in the city on Monday.

The officers conducted raids in Bangarupet area and arrested three persons involved in the brewing. They also counselled four other persons on the seriousness of COVID-19 and how it could spread if many people started coming here for liquor.

The excise authorities have also shut down all the liquor stores, bars, and IML depots across the district on the orders of the Collector.