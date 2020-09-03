ID liquor, jaggery wash destroyed in mangrove forests

In a major operation, personnel of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids on ID liquor manufacturing units in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in East Godavari district on Thursday.
SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said 16 teams headed by Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and SEB Additional SP Sumith Garud raided 22 brewing units in the mangrove forests.
They seized 1,400 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, destroyed 46,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash stored in 230 barrels, and confiscated many mechanised and manual boats used by the accused, Mr. Vineet said in a release.
“This is one of the major operation in the State. Some hundreds of ID liquor manufacturers might be involved in the illegal trade in the deep mangroves. SEB personnel are searching for the absconding accused,” the Commissioner said.
