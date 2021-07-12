ID liquor dens in island villages destroyed, 3 held

KOVVUR (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

12 July 2021 00:25 IST

In a joint operation, police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids on Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor dens in some island villages in the district in the early hours on Sunday.

The teams led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police C. Jayarama Raju, Enforcement Superintendent D. Aruna Kumari and Kovvur DSP B. Srinath conducted raids in Maddurulanka, Gonguralanka and other island villages and arrested three ID liquor manufacturers and sellers.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said police destroyed five liquor manufacturing units, 11,200 litres of jaggery wash and country-made liquor.

The accused were making the ID liquor in the island villages in the Godavari and were shifting the stocks on boats, the SP said.

“More than 50 SEB, police and excise personnel travelled by boats in the river and conducted the operation,” Mr. Naik said.