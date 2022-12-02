ID liquor cases see a steep fall after Bapatla district police offer jobs, financial aid to makers

December 02, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - BAPATLA

The police department has initiated a criminal reformation process by offering alternative livelihood to persons engaged in ID arrack brewing in Bapatla district, which is claimed to be yielding good results.

At least 170 persons were arrested between April and October this year following raids in which 821 litres of ID liquor and 350 kg of black jaggery were seized and 20,420 litres of jaggery wash destroyed, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told The Hindu.

He proposed alternative livelihood to the accused by offering employment or financial assistance for setting up grocery shops, eateries, fancy shops, fruit and other businesses based on their talent and qualifications.

More than 10 qualified persons expressed willingness to get an employment and they were being placed in local private units with the help of the District Industries Office, he said.

Financial aid

Out of 103 families proposed for financial assistance, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan declared 64 eligible and sanctioned ₹68,70,000 to implement the proposal, recently. The amount would be given to the beneficiary families through bank-linked welfare schemes and small business schemes. At least 56 families would be benefited to the tune of ₹46,00,000 through DRDA, three families would get ₹2,50,000 from MEPMA, two families would be provided ₹10,00,000 by the Fisheries Department and another three families would get ₹10,20,000 from the Industries Department, Mr. Jindal said.

Under watch

The police department had been monitoring the movements of these accused on the one hand and extending support for their livelihood on the other so as to keep them away from criminal activities and the process yielded results. From 79 in April, the ID arrack cases dropped to 53 in May, nine in June, 14 in July, eight in August, three in September and four in October, he said.

Some issues

However, they were facing some issues like a few of them rejecting job offers citing lower salaries and some people diverting the financial aid for other purposes, he maintained.

For instance, Vaka Gopi Krishna of Kallipalem village in Nizampatnam mandal, who was offered a job in a private textile unit, refused to take it stating that the salary of ₹9,100 per month was not sufficient for him. He was given the offer after his mother was arrested in an ID arrack case recently. Asked what had he been doing for a living being a BA degree holder, he told The Hindu that he was doing agricultural work and at the same time searching for a proper job.