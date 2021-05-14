Id celebrated in compliance with COVID protocols

Restrictions imposed on social gatherings

The Id-Ul-Fitr was celebrated in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols amid restrictions.

As restrictions were imposed on social gatherings at the Konjedu bus stand centre and other public places in view of the sharp spike in COVID infections, people offered their namaz at home, marking the end of the holy Ramzan. The mosques allowed limited numbers of people to offer special prayers in adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Limited entry to mosques

Big social gatherings were missing last year too during the first wave of the pandemic. At Mecca Masjid, Maulana Abdul Raheem Khan explained the significance of the festival to a small gathering as the authorities allowed only 50 persons in the mosque at a time.

The festivities began with the first namaz at the dawn as the devouts sought speedy recovery of their near and dear ones infected by the virus. Wearing colourful masks, people greeted each other, avoiding the traditional hugs. The centuries-old Jama Masjid on the Trunk road was tastefully decorated for the occasion.

Devouts in restricted numbers offered prayers at the masjids in Markapur, Chirala and Kandukur, among other towns, seeking well-being of all.

Children got Id gifts from their family members and relatives. Many devouts offered ‘Zakat’ (alms) to the needy.