ICU staff of two hospitals caught selling Remdesivir in black

‘Eight patients in ICU being given six doses’

Krishna District COVID flying squad, led by Drug Control Administration Assistant Director K. Raja Bhanu, laid a trap and arrested an employee of Srikara Hospital in the city for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections in the black market at ₹40,000 per vial.

Trap laid

According to a release, Durg Inspectors J. Balu, J. Vinodh and K. Suresh Kumar and Vigilance and Enforcement inspector Ashok Kumar upon receiving information about the sale of Remdesivir of COVIFOR brand by one Y. Sandesh working as ICU night in-charge in Srikara Hospital, laid a trap and purchased eight vials from him on Thursday. Upon questioning Mr. Sandesh revealed that Srikara Hospital operation theatre technician A. Srinivasa Rao and Chikitsa Hospital ICU technician T. Chinnakotaiah were also allegedly involved in the sale of the drug illegally. Officials said that the trio was lifting two vials for every eight vials by administering six vials to eight patients in the ICU.

The three accused were handed over to the police.