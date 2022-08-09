Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Iconic photographs of freedom struggle put on display at PNBS

Children going through the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav photo exhibition organised by the NTR district administration at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 09, 2022 21:37 IST
NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, along with APSRTC officials, inaugurated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav photo exhibition jointly arranged by the Information and Public Relations Department and APSRTC on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao called upon the public, particularly regular bus passengers, to go through the photo exhibition which portrays the country's freedom struggle and the role played by freedom fighters hailing from the State. He conveyed his appreciation to officials for setting up the exhibition at the bus station which sees thousands of passengers from across the State every day.

District public transport officer Y.M. Danam, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Basheer Ahmed, Deputy CTO John Sudhakar, I&PR officers M. Surendranath, S.V. Mohan Rao, A. Saibaba, and V.V. Prasad were present.

In another Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised by the State government at Vasavya Mahila Mandali in the city, freedom fighter Ravuri Manorama, 95, was felicitated by Mr. Dilli Rao. Freedom fighter Ravuri Arjuna Rao who was also meant to be felicitated at the programme could not attend the programme as he was in Hyderabad and was indisposed.

