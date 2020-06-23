ICMR study sought on styrene leak impact

The Praja Arogya Vedika, an NGO working on health issues, has appealed to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a study on the impact of the styrene monomer vapour leak on human life and the environment.
In a letter to the ICMR chairperson on Tuesday, PAV president M.V. Ramanayya and general secretary T. Kameswara Rao recalled that the harmful vapour from the LG Polymers plant had leaked into the atmosphere on May 7. “Twelve persons died and three more succumbed subsequently, taking the casualties to 15. Over 400 people were hospitalised with symptoms like difficulty in breathing, burning in the eyes, vomitings and skin allergy. The incident not only affected around 5,000 people living in the vicinity but also those living in a radius of 5 km from the factory,” Mr. Ramanayya wrote.
Vegetation, cattle and birds were affected and water in the Meghadrigedda Reservoir, one of the main sources for supply of drinking water to the city, was also contaminated.
The PAV leaders sought a study on the long-term affects of styrene monomer vapour on the health of the people and the environment in the affected area, impact of inhaling styrene for long duration, its impact on pregnant women, children and senior citizens, impact on the reproductive system, genetic disorders and on ground water, water bodies and on the soil.
