GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ice cream parlour in Vijayawada introduces robot waiter

April 28, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Temptations, a franchise of Scoops and one of the oldest ice cream parlours in Vijayawada, has introduced a robot waiter at their outlet located on Tikkle Road.

Speaking about it, Madhu Konneru, Temptations regional head for coastal Andhra Pradesh, said that the idea is to attract more customers to their outlet at a time when the competition is growing in the market. “We will have two robot waiters at our Vijayawada parlour, the first Temptations outlet to have come up in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh (Telangana and A.P.). The robot, costing ₹9 lakh, will soon be introduced in Temptations parlours in Hyderabad, too,” Mr. Madhu Konneru said.

He added that the robots has been introduced only to support the existing staff and to attract more customers, and none of the staffs need to be worried about losing their jobs. He also said a new outlet of Cream Stone, another franchise of Scoops, would be opened soon in Gurunanak Colony in the city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.