Ice cream parlour in Vijayawada introduces robot waiter

April 28, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Temptations, a franchise of Scoops and one of the oldest ice cream parlours in Vijayawada, has introduced a robot waiter at their outlet located on Tikkle Road.

Speaking about it, Madhu Konneru, Temptations regional head for coastal Andhra Pradesh, said that the idea is to attract more customers to their outlet at a time when the competition is growing in the market. “We will have two robot waiters at our Vijayawada parlour, the first Temptations outlet to have come up in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh (Telangana and A.P.). The robot, costing ₹9 lakh, will soon be introduced in Temptations parlours in Hyderabad, too,” Mr. Madhu Konneru said.

He added that the robots has been introduced only to support the existing staff and to attract more customers, and none of the staffs need to be worried about losing their jobs. He also said a new outlet of Cream Stone, another franchise of Scoops, would be opened soon in Gurunanak Colony in the city.