ICAS city chapter holds first meet

The Vijayawada Chapter of the Indian Council of Astrological Sciences (ICAS) held its first general body meeting here.

The city chapter of the non-profit astrological sciences teaching organisation, founded by B.V. Raman in 1984, was recently constituted after bifurcation from the Visakhapatnam chapter.

Controller of Exams M. Anjaneyulu from New Delhi, the chief guest, along with former ICAS chairperson G.Kanakadurga interacted with students and highlighted the practicality of astrology and Vaastu in real-life scenarios.

Visakhapatnam Chapter chairman J. Srinivas, newly elected Vijayawada Chapter chairman M. Venu Gopal, vice-chairman Rajasekhar, secretary Narendra, treasurer Pallavi and others were present.

ICAS has over 15,000 members across the country.