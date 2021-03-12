ICAR-CMFRI goes for third harvest of open sea cage farming

Indian Pompano and Orange Spotted Grouper fish varieties have good demand in domestic market, says Principal Scientist

Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) has gone for the third cage harvest of Indian Pompano and Orange Spotted Grouper, here on Friday.

The cages were lifted in the presence of C. Suvarna, Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

Principal Scientist, Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of CMFRI, Visakhapatnam, Subhadeep Ghosh, said that both the fish varieties have good demand in the domestic market and cage fishing was the future.

In Visakhapatnam, the CMFRI has installed 15 cages in RK Beach and five at Mangamaripeta. In 10 cages, pompano is farmed and in other 10 grouper is farmed, said Dr. Ghosh.

While the production cost for cage farming is around ₹200 to ₹210 per kg, the sale price of Indian Pompano can go up to ₹350 to ₹450. Thus one can make an outright profit of ₹100 to ₹150 per kg in the domestic market, he said.

According to the CMFRI officials, each cage can harvest to the tune to about 1.5 to 2 MT of fishes in one season. Thus per cage one can make a profit of ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh.

The Central government through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is encouraging cage farming and farmers have good prospect, said Dr. Ghosh.

On the harvest time, he said that the fingerlings weighing around 10 gms were put in the cage around first week of May, last year, and we harvested now after 10 months. Each 10 gm fingerling has now grown to a fish weighing between 750 and 850 gms, he said.

Dr. Ghosh said that many farmers and the State Fisheries Department have evinced interest in cage farming.

The State Fisheries Department has received about 100 applications from Visakhapatnam alone and all across the State it is around 1,000, he said.