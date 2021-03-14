ICAI organises seminar on bank audits

A seminar on bank branch audit was organised by the Visakhapatnam branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) so as to update about latest changes in Statutory Bank Audits to its members on Saturday.
M.P. Thakur, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India(SBI), who participated as the chief guest, addressed the members on the importance of statutory audits and role of chartered accountants. He appreciated the CAs for their commitment and dedication despite the pandemic.
Chartered Accountants Niranjan Joshi from Mumbai and Lokesh Gupta from Delhi told the members on various aspects of statutory audits.
ICAI Visakhapatnam branch chairman Murali Krishna. S, vice chairman Vasudeva Murty G, secretary Prashant Kumar and committee member Ramaprasad participated.
As many as 185 delegates attended the seminar.
