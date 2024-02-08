IB representative lauds State education policy

February 08, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior Manager at International Baccalaureate (IB) Aldo Ansures Tapia on Wednesday lauded the education policies of the State government and said it would help shape the future citizens of the country.

During his visit to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Boyapalem in Guntur district, the IB official called for a comprehensive development of vocational trainees.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) professor Y. Giribabu Yadav explained to him about the initiatives through which the government was strengthening the primary education system. Guntur District Education Officer Sailaja, DIET Principal Subhani and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Aldo visited M.K. Baig Municipal High School and interacted with students. He went around the classrooms equipped with digital boards and saw teachers using the Interactive Flat Panels as a teaching mode. He also had lunch with the students who were served food as part of Jagananna Gorumudda.

He also visited the Zilla Parishad High Schools at Kankipadu and Edupugallu and later the Kondapally Tribal Welfare Girls’ Gurukul School in Ibrahimpatnam mandal among a couple of other institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT