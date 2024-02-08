GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IB representative lauds State education policy

February 08, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Manager at International Baccalaureate (IB) Aldo Ansures Tapia on Wednesday lauded the education policies of the State government and said it would help shape the future citizens of the country.

During his visit to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Boyapalem in Guntur district, the IB official called for a comprehensive development of vocational trainees.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) professor Y. Giribabu Yadav explained to him about the initiatives through which the government was strengthening the primary education system. Guntur District Education Officer Sailaja, DIET Principal Subhani and others were present.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Aldo visited M.K. Baig Municipal High School and interacted with students. He went around the classrooms equipped with digital boards and saw teachers using the Interactive Flat Panels as a teaching mode. He also had lunch with the students who were served food as part of Jagananna Gorumudda.

He also visited the Zilla Parishad High Schools at Kankipadu and Edupugallu and later the Kondapally Tribal Welfare Girls’ Gurukul School in Ibrahimpatnam mandal among a couple of other institutions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.