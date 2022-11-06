IASc meet at SRM-AP provides platform for students to interact with renowned scientists

More than 20,000 students attend the Science and Technology exhibition held jointly by ISRO and the Department of Atomic Energy, interact with scientists

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 06, 2022 20:30 IST

The 88th annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) held at SRM University- AP, here provided a platform for more than 20,000 students to interact with renowned scientists from across the country.

A Science and Technology exhibition was jointly organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on the sidelines of the conference that took off on November 4.

Delivering a lecture on ‘The Modern Life of an Ancient Language’, at the valedictory session of meeting, Dr. Ananya Vajpayi from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi, said, “Sanskrit finds new life and meaning in a world shaped by nationalism, science and struggles over identity.”

A special lecture on ‘Nobel Prize for Physics 2022: From Foundational Questions in Quantum Physics to Cutting Edge of Today’ by Sadiquali Rangwala from RRI, Bengaluru was chaired by V. A. Raghunathan from RRI, Bengaluru.

Swapna K. Ghosh from University of Mumbai, chaired the first set of lectures delivered by Prabhat Mandal from S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata, Jitendra K. Bera from IIT, Kanpur and P. Sreenivas from University of Hyderabad. A. Jayaraman from Bangalore University presided over lectures by Suchana Taral from Pondicherry University, Puducherry, Gobardhan Das from JNU, New Delhi and Sneha Sagarkar from SP Pune University.

Students from SRM University presented cultural programmes and at the end of the session, IASc president Umesh Waghmare felicitated the SRM University Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao.

