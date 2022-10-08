IAS probationers call on Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the trainee IAS officers at his camp office in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy advised IAS probationers of the 2021 batch to take governance to the doorstep of people while making themselves available to the public always.

The Chief Minister interacted with probationers P. Dhatri Reddy, Y. Megha Swarup, Prakhar Jain, G. Vidyadhari, Siva Narayana Sarma, Asutosh Srivastava, Apoorva Bharat, Rahul Meena and S. Prasant Kumar who met him on Friday.

The probationary officers were meeting departmental heads and senior IAS officers as part of an official exercise to acquaint themselves with the administrative procedures and policies.