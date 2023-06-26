ADVERTISEMENT

IAS probationers call on Andhra Pradesh CM

June 26, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. cadre IAS probationers, who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalil near here on Monday. The young officers of the 2022 batch include B. Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B. Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri K.R. (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapuram), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (YSR District) Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru), and V. Sanjana Simha (SPSR Nellore). Congratulating the probationers, the Chief Minister told them to be closer to the people and be accessible to them.  APHRDI Director General R.P. Sisodia and Joint Director General P. S. Pradyumna were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US