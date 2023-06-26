HamberMenu
IAS probationers call on Andhra Pradesh CM

June 26, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. cadre IAS probationers, who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalil near here on Monday. The young officers of the 2022 batch include B. Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B. Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri K.R. (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapuram), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (YSR District) Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru), and V. Sanjana Simha (SPSR Nellore). Congratulating the probationers, the Chief Minister told them to be closer to the people and be accessible to them.  APHRDI Director General R.P. Sisodia and Joint Director General P. S. Pradyumna were also present.

Top News Today

