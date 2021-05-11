IAS officers to monitor oxygen supply from neighbouring States

The government has urged the Centre to allot more oxygen to teh State, says Anil Kumar Singhal.

VIJAYAWADA

11 May 2021 23:20 IST

‘590 metric tonnes of gas allotted to A.P. has been used’

The Andhra Pradesh government has deputed two senior IAS officers and a retired bureaucrat to supervise the oxygen supply from plants in three neighbouring States, in the wake of the tragedy at SVR Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati where delay in the arrival of oxygen tanker led to death of 11 patients.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, HealthPrincipal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said the officers would coordinate with the officials in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha and ensure that all the required quantity of medical oxygen reached the State on time.

He said Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven (Tamil Nadu), Special Chief Secretary G. Anantha Ramu (Karnataka) and APPCB chairman A.K. Parida (Odisha) would oversee the oxygen supply operations in the respective States.

Mr. Singhal said the oxygen tanker that was supposed to reach Tirupati by 5 p.m. arrived late, resulting in disruption of supply of the lifesaving gas at the hospital for 15 minutes. As the incident occurred due to the late arrival of the oxygen tanker that was being managed by a private company, the State government has decided to oversee the things from now, he said.

He further said that the State had drawn the entire 590 metric tonnes of medical oxygen allotted to it by the Centre and the stock was used in the past 24 hours. “We have been urging the Centre for allocation of more oxygen,” he said.

Mr. Singhal said that the Eastern Naval Command would be roped in to operate and maintain the oxygen supply systems across the State. All the industrial oxygen cylinders in the State will be converted into medical oxygen cylinders in three to four days.

Bed availability

He further said that 6,304 of the 6,792 ICU beds in the State had been occupied and that there were no ICU beds available in some districts as of Tuesday afternoon. Of the 23,358 beds with oxygen facility in 636 hospitals, 22,266 have been occupied.

Meanwhile, the State has issued a G.O. regarding the same on Tuesday. It also asked DGP D. Gautam Sawang to deploy police teams at eight locations of oxygen plants in the three States to ensure tankers are sent without delay. The Police will provide green channel for the tankers when needed.