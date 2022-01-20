Andhra Pradesh

IAS Officers’ Association condemns remarks on CS

Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers’ Association general secretary P.S. Pradyumna condemned an allegation by the Government Employees’ Association leader K. Suryanarayana that Chief Secretary (CS) Sameer Sharma was misleading the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on issues related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

He said in a press release that the Chief Secretary was the head of the State administration and would be responsible towards the employees.

The Chief Secretary or any other government officer would give impartial advice in a professional manner on any problem brought to their notice.

“The IAS Officers’ Association, therefore, hopes that such unwarranted comments would not be passed in future,” Mr. Pradyumna added.


