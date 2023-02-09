ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officer to present AP’s doorstep governance model at Harvard

February 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Grama Secretariat and Village Secretariat Department joint-director Vikas Marmat has been invited to speak at the 20th edition of India Conference at Harvard by Harvard University in the U.S.

According to a release on Thursday, the conference would be organised on February 11 and 12 at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

An IAS officer of the 2020 batch, Mr. Vikas said that the theme of the conference is ‘Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence’ and that he would present the pioneering work done by Andhra Pradesh in the doorstep delivery of public services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s a matter of pride and a huge responsibility to share how Andhra Pradesh’s model of village governance is helping to better lives,” he said, adding that this unique model needed such an exposure so it could have similar impact on many more Indian villages.

Mr. Vikas Marmat, who earlier worked as Assistant Collector (Kadapa) and Sub-Collector (Tekkali), is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and also holds an MA in Public Administration from JNU.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US