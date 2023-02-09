IAS officer to present AP’s doorstep governance model at Harvard

February 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Grama Secretariat and Village Secretariat Department joint-director Vikas Marmat has been invited to speak at the 20th edition of India Conference at Harvard by Harvard University in the U.S.

According to a release on Thursday, the conference would be organised on February 11 and 12 at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

An IAS officer of the 2020 batch, Mr. Vikas said that the theme of the conference is ‘Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence’ and that he would present the pioneering work done by Andhra Pradesh in the doorstep delivery of public services.

“It’s a matter of pride and a huge responsibility to share how Andhra Pradesh’s model of village governance is helping to better lives,” he said, adding that this unique model needed such an exposure so it could have similar impact on many more Indian villages.

Mr. Vikas Marmat, who earlier worked as Assistant Collector (Kadapa) and Sub-Collector (Tekkali), is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and also holds an MA in Public Administration from JNU.