IAS officer Srilakshmi meets Jagan

Senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi, who was embroiled in the illegal mining controversy related to the Obulapuram Mining Company during 2011-12 and subsequently exonerated of the corruption charges, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence at Tadepalli on Friday.

Ms. Srilakshmi’s interaction with Mr. Reddy came amidst speculation that she sought a posting on deputation in the A.P. Government. Mr. Reddy responded positively to her wish.

An IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Ms. Srilakshmi is currently Secretary (Public Enterprises), Government of Telangana.