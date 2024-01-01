IAS, IPS appointments, transfers being made only after local MLA’s consent in Andhra Pradesh, alleges retired IAS officer

January 01, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

D. Chakrapani, retired IAS officer, has alleged that all appointments and transfers of IAS and IPS officers in the State are made only after getting the consent of local MLAs of the the ruling party.

Taking part in a seminar on ‘Bureaucracy-now and then’ organised by the Jana Chaitanya Vedika, here on January 1 (Monday), he opined that the legislators in the State have been acting like kings and exercising command even over the bureaucrats and said that such feudal practices are not good for the society. V. Lakshmana Reddy, the founder of Jana Chaitanya Vedika took part.

Mr. Chakrapani also alleged that the IAS and IPS officials have been bending their knees to the legislators to get postings of their choice, and the politicians are taking advantage of them. He said that this practice is degrading the statutory position of the bureaucrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that accountability is missing in governance, and corruption is increasing as the government has not been disclosing all the G.O.s and gazettes to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT