IAS, IPS appointments, transfers being made only after local MLA’s consent in Andhra Pradesh, alleges retired IAS officer

January 01, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

D. Chakrapani speaking at a seminar on ‘Bureaucracy Now and Then’, organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika, in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

D. Chakrapani, retired IAS officer, has alleged that all appointments and transfers of IAS and IPS officers in the State are made only after getting the consent of local MLAs of the the ruling party.

Taking part in a seminar on ‘Bureaucracy-now and then’ organised by the Jana Chaitanya Vedika, here on January 1 (Monday), he opined that the legislators in the State have been acting like kings and exercising command even over the bureaucrats and said that such feudal practices are not good for the society. V. Lakshmana Reddy, the founder of Jana Chaitanya Vedika took part.

Mr. Chakrapani also alleged that the IAS and IPS officials have been bending their knees to the legislators to get postings of their choice, and the politicians are taking advantage of them. He said that this practice is degrading the statutory position of the bureaucrats. 

He said that accountability is missing in governance, and corruption is increasing as the government has not been disclosing all the G.O.s and gazettes to the public.

