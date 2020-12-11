IARF leader’s call to promote human rights

The International Association for Religious Freedom (IARF), Visakhaptnam Branch, and BV Foundation for Peace and Harmony, a member group of IARF, jointly celebrated World Human Rights Day at St. Ann's College for Women, at Malkapuram on Thursday.
International Council Member of IARF Narava Prakasa Rao, who participated as chief guest, said that one should always blow the whistle to protect and promote human rights and advocated the implementation of HR Act, 1993, in letter and spirit. He said that children and women were the most vulnerable sections in society whose human rights were violated, and called for improving awareness on human rights among different sections of the people.
He explained that the aim of IARF was to protect religious freedom as a human right as described in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
Presiding over the meeting, Sister Prema, principal of the college, advised students to know their right along with responsibilities. EPS Bhagya Lakshmi, NSS officer, explained about the importance of human rights.
The meeting was followed by a question and answer session. M.S. Kumar Babu, chairman of IARF branch, proposed a vote of thanks. Later, the participants took a pledge to protect human rights.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath