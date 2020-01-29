IAL new body elected

Andhra Pradesh Bar Council Member Muppalla Subba Rao has been unanimously elected as Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) AP unit president and Chalasani Ajay Kumar as general secretary.
Mr. Subba Rao thanked the lawyers for electing him as president. The association would strive to increase the welfare fund to ₹10 lakh, issuing health cards for advocates, release of ₹5,000 stipend to junior lawyers and recruitment of judges and ministerial staff in all courts in the State.
IAL and the Bar Council has discussed problems being faced by lawyers in the IAL State-level conference held at Nellore recently, the president said.
