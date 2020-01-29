Andhra Pradesh

IAL new body elected

more-in

Andhra Pradesh Bar Council Member Muppalla Subba Rao has been unanimously elected as Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) AP unit president and Chalasani Ajay Kumar as general secretary.

Mr. Subba Rao thanked the lawyers for electing him as president. The association would strive to increase the welfare fund to ₹10 lakh, issuing health cards for advocates, release of ₹5,000 stipend to junior lawyers and recruitment of judges and ministerial staff in all courts in the State.

IAL and the Bar Council has discussed problems being faced by lawyers in the IAL State-level conference held at Nellore recently, the president said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 12:15:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ial-new-body-elected/article30678301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY