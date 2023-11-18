IAF training exercise at Suryalanka from December 4 to 22

November 18, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government on Friday accorded permission for the conduct of an operational training exercise of the Surface-to-Air Guided Weapons (SAGW) units of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at its Suryalanka station in Bapatla district from December 4 to 22.

A G.O. (Ms. No. 111) to that effect was issued by secretary (general administration) R. Mutyala Raju.

The said exercise is being organised as per the provisions of the Seaward Artillery Practice Act of 1949 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. up to a height of 25 km in an area of 100 km from the IAF station’s firing point.

The SAGW units will fire at manoeuvrable expendable aerial targets twice every day. Up to eight aircrafts of the IAF will reach the venue of the exercise on November 29 and 30. People of Bapatla and the nearby villages have been told to be alert to the exercise.

