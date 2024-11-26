IAB proposes establishment of Krishna River Management Board in Kurnool district

Following a meeting on Tuesday, the Kurnool district Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) passed a resolution seeking the establishment of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in the district.

The previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had earlier proposed the setting up of the KRMB office at Visakhapatnam, which they proposed as the executive capital. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry also approved the proposal, which was however opposed by the then Opposition parties, who demanded that the KRMB office be set up in Kurnool.

Under the chairmanship of District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, the IAB meeting was attended by Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat, MLAs and other officials. The Board also decided to release irrigation water to 45,000 acres for Rabi crops under the Tungabhadra low level canal, from December 10 to till March 31 next year. Water will also be released from the Gajuladinne project till November 30 to provide irrigation water to the project ayacut.

Officials said that an action plan will be prepared by the Adoni Sub-Collector, RDOs of Pathikonda and Kurnool, District Panchayat officer and Zilla Parishad CEO, to tackle the water scarcity issue for next summer.

Mr. Bharat said that since the district received good rainfall, water supply should be abundant, while asking officials to prioritise drinking water supply. When he asked about operation and maintenance issues pertaining to drinking water projects, officials informed that nearly ₹2.6 crore worth copper and oil of Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation project has been stolen and proposals have been sent to the government for taking up repairs.

Mr. Basha also asked the officials to take up minor repairs of water projects with the funds from Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad.

