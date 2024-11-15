ADVERTISEMENT

IAB pledges timely supply of water for agriculture, aquaculture in Western Godavari Delta

Published - November 15, 2024 06:32 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Aqua farmers to be allowed to draw water from irrigation canals by December-end

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Chadalavada Nagarani and Joint Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy at the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting in Bhimavaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BHIMAVARAM

The West Godavari District Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) on Friday promised timely supply of water for Rabi crops, aquaculture and drinking water purposes in the Western Godavari Delta. 

Addressing the members of the IAB at a meeting held here, Collector Chadalavada Nagarani said more than 4.03 lakh acres under cultivation would be irrigated in the next Rabi season, apart from meeting the needs of the aquaculture and drinking purpose. In the Western Godavari Delta, the West Godavari district has nine irrigation canals. 

“By the end of December, all the drinking water ponds and summer storage tanks should be filled. The aqua farmers will be allowed to draw water for their ponds till the end of December. Later, water will not be diverted for aquaculture purposes,” she said.

The Irrigation officials were told to prepare a report on the proposed repair works of minor irrigation facilities, including modernisation of canals.

Joint Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy, District Revenue Officer M. Venkateswarlu, Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer P. Nagarjuna Rao and other officials were present.

