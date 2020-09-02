IAB announces water releasefrom Tungabhadra Dam

02 September 2020 22:40 IST

In all 24.988 tmcft has been allocated from Tungabhadra Dam through TB High-Level Canal (HLC) and out of this 10 tmcft has been reserved for drinking purpose and the remaining 14.988 tmcft will be released for irrigating 1.34 lakh acres in three districts on pro-rata basis. Out of the 1.34 lakh acres, about 80,000 acres of ayacut falls in Anantapur district.

In a press release here on Wednesday, Anantapur Irrigation Advisory Board Chairman Gandham Chandrudu and Convener Nayakanti Rajasekhar said that the IAB meeting could not be held due to COVID19 pandemic and that water received from the Tungabhadra Dam through HLC was being released for HLC and Guntakal Branch Canal from September 1. There is, however, no schedule given for different areas.

There is also no word on water received through the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal and no schedule given for that too. The release just said while ayacut under HLMC will get 3.376 tmcft, Guntakal Branch Canal 3.177 tmcft; Mid Pennar South Canal 1,.992 tmcft and Mid Pennar North Canal 0.862 tmcft.

Advertising

Advertising

There is no clarity on allocations to Alur Branch Canal, Mylavaram Canal and the rest. Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Rythu Sangham leaders have sought immediate convening of the IAB and pointed out that when the Agricultural Advisory Board meeting could be convened and organised on the Collectorate premises, this important meeting should also be held at the earliest and the time-table for release along with dates finalised.