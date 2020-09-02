IAB announces water releasefrom Tungabhadra Dam

In all 24.988 tmcft has been allocated from Tungabhadra Dam through TB High-Level Canal (HLC) and out of this 10 tmcft has been reserved for drinking purpose and the remaining 14.988 tmcft will be released for irrigating 1.34 lakh acres in three districts on pro-rata basis. Out of the 1.34 lakh acres, about 80,000 acres of ayacut falls in Anantapur district.
In a press release here on Wednesday, Anantapur Irrigation Advisory Board Chairman Gandham Chandrudu and Convener Nayakanti Rajasekhar said that the IAB meeting could not be held due to COVID19 pandemic and that water received from the Tungabhadra Dam through HLC was being released for HLC and Guntakal Branch Canal from September 1. There is, however, no schedule given for different areas.
There is also no word on water received through the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal and no schedule given for that too. The release just said while ayacut under HLMC will get 3.376 tmcft, Guntakal Branch Canal 3.177 tmcft; Mid Pennar South Canal 1,.992 tmcft and Mid Pennar North Canal 0.862 tmcft.
There is no clarity on allocations to Alur Branch Canal, Mylavaram Canal and the rest. Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Rythu Sangham leaders have sought immediate convening of the IAB and pointed out that when the Agricultural Advisory Board meeting could be convened and organised on the Collectorate premises, this important meeting should also be held at the earliest and the time-table for release along with dates finalised.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath