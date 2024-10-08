I will strive hard for cancellation of CPS if elected again, says former MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu

Former MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu who is contesting again for North Andhra Teachers’ constituency said that he would strive hard for cancellation of Contributory Pension System (CPS) and Go No. 117 which led to closure of many schools and abolition of thousands of teachers’ posts.

Speaking to media here, he said that teachers, lecturers, professors and others who are voters of the constituency were keen to elect him again as they were happy with his services between 2007 and 2019. He said that PRTU and several teachers’ unions were extending their moral support as he could raise many issues in the Council and ensure justice to teaching community.

“Primary education is in bad shape with the policies of the government. It needs to be strengthened again. It will lead to appointment of hundreds of teachers again through DSC process,” said Mr. Srinivasulu Naidu. He said that women teachers needed to be given child care leave during their service period and 15 days of special leave needed to be sanctioned for all teachers if their parents died. PRTU North Andhra media in-charge Bankapalli Shivaprasad, PRTU Vizianagaram Urban secretary Chitti Ramunaidu, PRTU Gantyada general secretary R. Ramakrishna and others were present in the media conference.