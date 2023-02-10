I will quit only after TDP MLAs who switched over to YSRCP put in their papers, says Kotamreddy

February 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NELLORE

Dissident YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has made it clear that there is no question of putting in his papers before all the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs, who crossed over to the ruling party, resign.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Sridhar Reddy, who had raised the banner of revolt after his phones were allegedly tapped at the behest of the party leadership, said, “I am ready to resign only if the four MLAs, who had won on the TDP ticket in 2019 and switched over to the YSRCP later, did so and their resignations are accepted by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and the Election Commission declares the seats as vacant.”

“There cannot be different yardsticks for the ruling and opposition party MLAs,” the Nellore Rural MLA reasoned.

Stating that he had accepted the challenge of Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy by writing to the Union Home Ministry seeking a probe into the phone tapping issue, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said “now it is up to the State government to do its part for the inquiry to fructify.”

Replying to a question, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he was keen on contesting the next Assembly elections on the TDP ticket. “It was for TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu to take a call.”

Referring to Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy holding review meeting on Thursday with the Municipal Corporation officials without extending an invitation to Mayor P. Shravanti, who had pledged support to him, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he and Ms. Shravanti would attend all the meetings with the officials with or without an invitation.

He said, “I will not hesitate to thank the YSRCP government if the pending development projects, including road infrastructure, held up due to cash crunch are completed expeditiously.”

He acknowledged the contributions of former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and former MLA Anam Vivekananda Reddy in the completion of the pending projects, including development of the Ganesh Ghat on the banks of the Penna for the benefit of pilgrims, during his term.