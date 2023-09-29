HamberMenu
I was a loser in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road project, says former Minister Narayana

The A.P. CRDA had acquired 40 cents of my land worth ₹7 crore at Edpugallu, says former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Narayana, who is also an accused in the IRR case 

September 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Former Minister P. Narayana addressing the media outside the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana on September 29 (Friday) claimed that he was in fact a loser in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) project.

The A.P. Crime Investigation Department (CID) had earlier named Mr. Narayana as an accused in the IRR alignment case.

Addressing the media here after meeting party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison during ‘Mulaqat’, Mr. Narayana said, “The A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had acquired 40 cents of my land worth ₹7 crore at Edpugallu. A few of my relatives also own some extent of land nearly 7-km from the IRR.”

“The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the CID to serve notice under CrPC Section 41-A to TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh in the IRR alignment case. This is the maiden success in our legal battle. The people of the State are observing the happenings in the State.”

“We will fight the IRR case in the court of law as part of our legal battle. The people will teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the 2024 elections,” he said.

‘Political vendetta’

“The cases against the party leaders and Mr. Naidu are nothing but political vendetta ahead of elections,” said Mr. Narayana.

Our action plan would be decided based on a report to be submitted by the joint committee of the TDP-JSP leaders, he said.

Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani also met him in the prison.

