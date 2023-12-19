GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I-T searches continue at Kadapa factory

December 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax department continued their raid on Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited’s factory premises at the Industrial Development Area on the outskirts of Kadapa for the second day on Tuesday.

The raids began on Monday at the plant and simultaneously at the Hyderabad office, and at the residences of its top officials. The company manufactures smart meters, transformers and other allied electrical equipment.

It may be recalled that the company had received the State government’s prestigious contract of providing smart meters for agricultural connections across the State.

