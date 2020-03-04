I-T officials raid corporate college offices

Police personnel providing security at a corporate college on which I-T officials conducted raids on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

04 March 2020 23:11 IST

Documents verified, some records seized

Officials of the Income-Tax Department reportedly raided the offices of Sri Chaitanya College on Wednesday. The officers quizzed the office staff of the corporate institution. The institute management has been running a chain of colleges and coaching centres in different States.

According to sources, the IT officials raided the offices located on M.G. Road (Bandar Road), Poranki, and Kankipadu on the city outskirts. Investigation officers did not allow the police, college staff, media personnel, parents or the outsiders into the premises of the colleges where the searches were conducted. When tried to contact, the college management or the staff were not available.

The I-T officials verified the documents pertaining to the admissions, fee being collected from the day scholars, hostellers, examination fee, and the money collected towards uniforms, books, transportation, pocket money and for other purposes from the parents.

They grilled the administrative, accounts and the office staff on the GST and other taxes being paid to the government, staff particulars, salaries being offered to teaching, non-teaching, class-IV and other staff members.

The I-T teams also checked the records pertaining to coaching centres being run by Sri Chaitanya College and the vehicles being run for transporting the staff, students and for shifting food and water to different branches.

The officers also asked the institution staff about the transactions made in different banks, and recovered some records. The raids continued till late in the night.