I stand by my statements: Chevireddy

Responding to the counters of employee unions and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders over his recent statements against government employees, Chandragiri Legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy stood his ground and reiterated that they would not spare those who have been dishonest and working as members of a political party, instead of performing their duties as a government officials.

Speaking to the media, here on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that this statements were completely twisted by some media organisations along with the employee unions and TDP leaders. “We have stated that corrupt and dishonest employees would be punished and not everyone falls in that category. More than 90% of the government employees are honest and perform their duties with dedication. It is that remaining 10% who have been creating problems for the people, focussing on their personal gains and for the benefit of the ruling party members,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy further questioned how they could leave such employees who have nothing to do with the welfare of the people and have been making several mistakes. He also challenged the employee unions and leaders to take action against the select few and prove their commitment to the people. “A mistake is a mistake and anyone should be held responsible. The employees should perform their duties and those deviating from that should be punished. Instead of supporting them, take action against the corrupt ones,” he added. He also said that YSR Congress Party would always stand by honest employees who perform their duties without bias and ensure transparency.