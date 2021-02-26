I ignored party workers while focussing more on State’s development: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu being welcomed by party workers at Gudupalle in Chittoor district on Thursday.

CHITTOOR

26 February 2021 00:55 IST

‘Intimidation and money power led to TDP drubbing in Kuppam’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday admitted that he had ignored the interests of the party workers as he focussed more on the developmental of the State after its bifurcation.

“I admit that I had overlooked the interests of the party workers as I concentrated on development of the State in the backdrop of the injustice done to us post bifurcation,” Mr. Naidu said while interacting with the party workers at the Rallagangamma temple junction in Gudupalle mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Mr. Naidu’s three-day tour of the constituency assumed significance as it came after the severe drubbing the party had received in his home turf in the recent gram panchayat elections.

Unlike his previous visits when he had confined himself to meeting a few local leaders, this time Mr. Naidu chose to directly speak to the party workers and elicit their views on reasons for the party’s drubbing in the elections.

Responding to the allegations of intimidation and money flow, which were believed to be the prime reasons for the party’s dismal show, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders had dumped ₹50 crore to manipulate the elections in Kuppam.

‘Shed differences’

“Apart from promising the moon, they (YSCRP leaders) had resorted to threatening the voters. In spite of this, you (cadres) had worked hard and saved the image of the party. It is time for you to work as a team and shun differences,” the TDP supremo said.

“I will consider the views of all the activists and give them a free hand in electing their leaders at the mandal and constituency levels,” Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, the party workers welcomed Mr. Naidu as he entered the constituency at Gudichembagiri village by road from Bengaluru.

Addressing a roadshow there, Mr. Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had left Kuppam parched without giving drinking water to the people.

“In the 20-month YSRCP rule, the State has slipped into anarchy. The people have to decide whether they support rowdyism or peace,” he said.

He also expressed the confidence that the TDP would win a majority of seats in the ensuing MPTC / ZPTC elections.

Jamili elections

Predicting that Jamili elections (simultaneous polls) would be conducted in one-and-a-half years, Mr Naidu said the TDP would return to power in the State.

“The police officers and officials who serve the interests of the YSRCP will be paid back in their own coin,” he warned.