I have a special place for YSR in my heart: Ramesh Kumar

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has termed former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as “one of our tallest leaders.”

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said he had worked as Finance Secretary for three years when Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

“Later, I had worked in the Raj Bhavan for seven years before becoming the State Election Commissioner,” Mr. Ramesh Kumar recalled, and attributed his successful stint in the Raj Bhavan to the “goodwill of YSR.”

“Though several officers had experienced hardship later, I never encountered any problem despite putting my signature on several files. My conscience is clear and true. I worked without fear or favour. Rajasekhara Reddy was a distinct personality with a secular mind. He had allowed the officials to enjoy freedom of speech. Though we had followed the rules and expressed our reservations as per the Constitution, we had never lost his favour at any time. I will continue to have a special place for him (YSR) in my heart,” Mr. Ramesh Kumar said.