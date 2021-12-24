I did not disrupt proceedings at Ramateertham: Ashok

‘YSRCP leaders have distorted by opinions’

Hereditary trustee of the Kodandarama temple at Ramateertham and senior TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said police cases will not deter him from protecting the tradition and culture of the temples.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, while referring to the row he was involved in at the stone-laying ceremony for reconstruction of temple on Wednesday, made it clear that he had not disrupted the proceedings marking the occasion.

I had insisted on following the tradition and culture during the construction of the temple and installation of the idols. My opinions had been distorted by the YSRCP leaders, he alleged.

“I have come to know that the government is now contemplating filing cases against me. It is a new trend and tradition. Anyhow, our advocates will handle them,” said Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Stating that he had highest respect for the administrative set-up and the Ministers, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju reiterated that he had not disrupted the religious proceedings on the temple premises.

‘Violation of norms’

“The government is not supposed to install any plaque since the exchequer is not spending money for the construction of the temple. The Endowments Department is spending the amount given by the devotees for the reconstruction of the temple. That is the reason why I had objected to the installation of the plaque,” Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said.

Former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish was present.