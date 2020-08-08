I-Day tableaux to highlight COVID care

VIJAYAWADA

08 August 2020 23:38 IST

Celebrations to be held at IGMC Stadium

Officials of various departments reviewed the arrangements being made for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, here on Saturday.

The event will be conducted at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. Krishna district Joint Collector (Welfare) K. Mohan Kumar will monitor the display of models (tableaux) of different departments, said Collector A.Md. Imtiaz.

Information Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy said the steps being taken by the government to prevent COVID-19 and the development activities would be highlighted through 10 tableaux during the celebrations.

Medical and Health Department officials will arrange four tableaux explaining the measures taken from the first virus case detected in State, the tracing, testing and treatment being extended to the patients, Mr. Reddy said.

Medical and Health Department Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said the door-to-door survey taken up by grama volunteers and Asha workers, development of hospitals under Nadu-Nedu programme, 108 and 104 services, Sanjeevini buses and the awareness programmes taken up to enlighten people on preventing the disease would be highlighted.

Other schemes

The programmes related to education, agriculture, police, SERP, shifting of migrant labourers, distribution of YSR pensions and ration would be explained.

Mr. Bhaskar said a separate tableau would display the services being rendered by doctors, nurses and the police and the persons who recovered from the dreaded virus.

Medical and Health director Dr. Aruna Kumari, State Additional Project Director (Education) Madhusudhan Reddy, ACP (Crime) K. Srinivas Rao, SERP officer Sudhakar, Information Joint Directors Kiran Kumar, T. Kasturi and District Supplies Officer Mohan Babu participated in the review meeting.