Participating in the 78th independence day celebrations here, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (August 15,2024) said that Andhra Pradesh, which was in the grip of lawlessness, destruction of institutions, corruption and land grabbing, during the last five years, has got back its freedom with the election of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent general elections.

Andhra Pradesh suffered more loss due to “reverse rule” than bifurcation of combined AP. “The people are now enjoying the fruits of freedom from dictatorial rule,” Mr. Naidu said.

After hoisting National flag, Mr. Naidu has asserted his government would meet the expectations of the people who were vexed with the dark rule of the previous government. He alleged that the State retrograded by 30 years due to inefficient and corrupt rule. Land, sand, wine, mine and drug mafias ruled the roost..

“We are taking revolutionary steps to bring back ‘brand AP’, which suffered in the last five years. All institutions that were weakened are being activated,” he said, adding” Simple government, effective governance is our motto.”

Swarnandhra Pradesh- Vision 2047 to be out on Oct. 2

Stating that the Union government was chalking out plans to make India a super power with Viksit Bharat 2047, Mr. Naidu said his government was preparing vision 2047, and Swarnandhra Pradesh- Vision 2047 would be released on October 2.

The Central Government has announced a special assistance of ₹15,000 crore per annum for Capital Amaravati. The Centre has also promised to complete the Polavaram project and special package for North coastal Andhra districts. The government would take up the bifurcation issues and discuss with Telangana State and Union government. This apart, the State government would implement Super six, promises made ahead of the elections, he said.

Plan to achieve ‘zero poverty’

Pointing out that the inefficient rule of previous government resulted in ₹9.74 lakh crore debts, the Chief Minister said that the per capita debt rose to ₹1,44,336 from ₹74,790. The per capita income has fallen to 9.5 percent from 13.2 per cent. Inflation rose beyond imagination. The government was taking corrective measures, and was determined to achieve a growth rate of 15 percent in the years to come.

The government was preparing plans to achieve zero poverty in the State. The poverty could be reduced if top 10 percent people in State gave handholding to bottom 20 percent. “We will take strident steps with P4- private public partnership (PPP) and zero poverty. Our target is zero poverty State, zero poverty village and zero poverty locality,” he said, and urged the people to join hands with the government in making a poverty-free society.

