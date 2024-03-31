ADVERTISEMENT

I am still hopeful of getting TDP ticket: Kimidi Nagarjuna

March 31, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

He had recently resigned from his post as TDP’s Vizianagaram Parliamentary district president after being denied the Cheepurupalli Assembly ticket

The Hindu Bureau

A woman extending her solidarity to Kimidi Nagarjuna, who could not not get a TDP ticket to contest from Cheepurupalli Assembly seat, in Cheepurupalli on Sunday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kimidi Nagarjuna, who resigned from his post as TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary district president, hoped that the party would rethink and allot the Cheepurupalli Assembly ticket to him as he has the support from leaders of all mandals of the constituency. The TDP high command allotted the seat to senior leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao although Mr. Nagarjuna had been in-charge of Cheepurupalli constituency for the last five years.

Mr. Nagarjuna who held a meeting with his well wishers and supporters on Sunday evening said that he had received a phone call from TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s office. “I will meet Mr. Lokesh and explain the present political situation in Cheepurupalli. I hope that the party would consider my name again after taking the inputs from all sections of society,” he added.

Meanwhile, several TDP MLA candidates could not attend the review meeting of the Parliamentary constituency organised in the party office in Vizianagaram. TDP sources said that the candidates were busy with the election campaign and assured that they will attend the next meeting which will be held in a couple of days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US