I am still hopeful of getting TDP ticket: Kimidi Nagarjuna

He had recently resigned from his post as TDP’s Vizianagaram Parliamentary district president after being denied the Cheepurupalli Assembly ticket

March 31, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A woman extending her solidarity to Kimidi Nagarjuna, who could not not get a TDP ticket to contest from Cheepurupalli Assembly seat, in Cheepurupalli on Sunday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kimidi Nagarjuna, who resigned from his post as TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary district president, hoped that the party would rethink and allot the Cheepurupalli Assembly ticket to him as he has the support from leaders of all mandals of the constituency. The TDP high command allotted the seat to senior leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao although Mr. Nagarjuna had been in-charge of Cheepurupalli constituency for the last five years.

Mr. Nagarjuna who held a meeting with his well wishers and supporters on Sunday evening said that he had received a phone call from TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s office. “I will meet Mr. Lokesh and explain the present political situation in Cheepurupalli. I hope that the party would consider my name again after taking the inputs from all sections of society,” he added.

Meanwhile, several TDP MLA candidates could not attend the review meeting of the Parliamentary constituency organised in the party office in Vizianagaram. TDP sources said that the candidates were busy with the election campaign and assured that they will attend the next meeting which will be held in a couple of days.

