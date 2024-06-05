ADVERTISEMENT

I am changing my name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’, says Kapu leader Mudragada

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:29 pm IST - KAKINADA

As I could not ensure defeat of JSP leader Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, I have initiated the process of changing my name officially, he says, adding that he will continue to be associated with YSRCP

The Hindu Bureau

People’s mandate shows that no Chief Minister can dare spend on welfare in the future, says Mudragada Padmanabham. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham announced on June 5 (Wednesday) that he would change his name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’ in keeping with his word to do so if he failed to defeat Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Padmanabham, who had joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of the general elections, vowed to ensure the JSP leader’s defeat in the Kapu bastion.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, however, won the seat with a thumping majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at his residence at Kirlampudi in Kakinada district, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I am accepting my defeat. I congratulate the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance. I have decided to add ‘Reddy’ to my name as per official procedure. The process is under way, and it will be updated once it is done officially.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I will change my name and continue to be associated with YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. I am clueless as to why people have not accepted Mr. Jagan Mohan Redd despite the government spending crores of rupees on welfare of the poor,” Mr. Padmanabham observed.

“The mandate of the people has created a situation wherein no Chief Minister can dare spend on welfare of the people,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US